BLINK: How to get there, where to park, and what to see

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - BLINK is here at last. But for many visitors, questions remain about transportation, parking, street closures and more.
FOX19 NOW has these questions too. Here’s what we found:
Running 7-11 p.m., Oct. 10-13, BLINK is a festival event based in Over-the-Rhine, Downtown Cincinnati, and Covington featuring murals, light-based sculptures, projection mapping, and interactive art.
At 30 city blocks and with 96 unique installations, it promises to be the largest event of its kind in the country, drawing more than 1 million people to the urban core.
Event officials also released a final BLINK map including all projections, murals, installations, constellations, and live entertainment as well as hospitality areas, VIP tents, streetcar stops, and restrooms. Check out the map below:
Event officials encourage those who don’t already live downtown to arrive at BLINK by carpool, Metro, TANK, or rideshares such as Uber and Lyft.
Metro service will use the Riverfront Transit Center as downtown’s bus hub rather than Government Square. The transit center is located beneath Second Street, with staircase and elevator access outside the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.
Two Metro park-and-ride locations will be available, one at Cincinnati State, the other at Union Terminal. Blink-goers will be able to park at these locations and ride a bus to the festival.
TANK, which serves Northern Kentucky, will provide a park-and-ride location at Northern Kentucky University. Buses will run every 15 minutes.
Those who do drive, take note that much of downtown’s street grid will be closed to through traffic to reduce congestion. Major cross streets such as Central Parkway will be open with police assistance, but drivers should expect delays at all crossings due to the large number of pedestrians. A road closure map is embedded at the bottom of the article.
On-street parking will be available, as will city- and county-owned parking facilities, private garages and surface lots.
Visitors should try the Banks underground parking garage; Fountain Square garage, or the surface lots on Sycamore Street in Pendleton.
BLINK is not a ‘drive-thru’ event, officials stress. It is meant to be experienced on foot.
There isn’t a set starting place for BLINK, though officials say it is best experienced beginning at Findlay Market and working south, or beginning in Covington and working north.
Visitors can travel between the festival’s zones using the Cincinnati Bell Connector and the Southbank Shuttle.
Streetcar service will be free after 4 p.m. during BLINK. The Southbank Shuttle will cost $1.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.