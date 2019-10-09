Cincinnati City Council to vote to protect natural hair types, styles from discrimination

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Discrimination against a person’s natural hair may become illegal if a proposed ordinance passes in a Cincinnati City Council vote Wednesday.
The ordinance, introduced by Councilman Chris Seelbach last week, as written would ban discrimination against natural, untreated hairstyles often associated with race.
It notes African American women are especially subject to discrimination based on “negative, lingering, cultural biases the frequently favor hairstyles and hair types that more closely resemble Eurocentric hair types and hair styles,” legislation documents state.
Among the legal protections covered in the proposed ordinance include discrimination related to dress codes, employment opportunities and housing.
If passed, Cincinnati would become the first city government to implement such a policy, although two other states have already done so, according the councilman’s office.
The ordinance awaits a council vote Wednesday at 2 p.m.
