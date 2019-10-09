Dog likely shot in the head passes away, KY shelter says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Volunteers with the Gallatin County Animal Shelter who were trying to save a dog that was likely shot in the head said she has passed away.
“Although we tried our hardest this poor girl passed away overnight. We are devastated as we thought that she would pull through. At least she got some love and attention before she passed on,” the shelter posted on Monday.
Rescuers said the dog, named Penny, was picked up with what they thought was an embedded collar with a severe infection and maggots.
They learned that Penny actually had several puncture wounds on her head, including one that went through her tongue.
Shelter volunteers said the wounds could have been bullet holes from a shotgun.
