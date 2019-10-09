Dogs can become blood donors at Hoxworth drive this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Hoxworth Blood Center drive on Saturday is providing the opportunity for dog owners to turn their canine pals into blood donors.
Hoxworth will be on site at the CARE Center Animal Hospital on East Kemper Road on Saturday morning for a blood drive. Donors are encouraged to bring their dogs to sign them up to be blood donors for canine transfusions.
Dogs won’t donate blood at the event, but they can receive a free blood screening to become a future donor.
There are some requirements for your furry friend to qualify as a donor: Dogs must be between 1 and 7 years old, have a body weight of at least 50 pounds, be up-to-date on vaccines and be generally good-natured toward staff.
Dogs need blood transfusions just like humans: According to a 2016 post from the University of Illinois college of Veterinary Medicine, animals can develop conditions that require blood transfusions, like anemia. Traumas like car accidents might also call for a blood transfusion for an animal.
To schedule an appointment to donate at the event, call (513) 451-0910 or fill out a form on Hoxworth’s website.
