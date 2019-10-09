Double shooting reported in Elmwood Place

ELMWOOD PLACE, Oh. (FOX19) - Police in Elmwood Place responded to a report of a double shooting early Wednesday.
Officers remain on scene investigating in the 400 block of Locust Avenue.
They first responded at 12:09 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
A FOX19 NOW crew observed one person going to a hospital in an ambulance and a second victim, a woman, being walked to an ambulance by police.
A dispatcher said at least one person was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Elmwood Place police have not released further details.
FOX19 NOW will update this story as information develops.
