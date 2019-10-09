A few showers possible for BLINK Friday

Unfortunately the update is not good news for BLINK Friday evening. A few very light, scattered showers are possible as early as 5 pm Friday, then scattered light showers are possible through evening. Rainfall totals for Friday evening should be a few hundredths of an inch, just enough for small puddles to form but far below the threshold of a drenching rain. The rain moves east of Cincinnati by noon Saturday and BLINK will be dry, but cool, Saturday and Sunday.