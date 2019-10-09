A few showers possible for BLINK Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The past few days I have had showers in the forecast late Friday night. Actually, because they were expected to arrive after midnight, the rain would be a Saturday event.
Every forecast of a precipitation episode is tweaked a bit as it gets closer to Cincinnati. Timing must be adjusted, the rainfall intensity forecast may have to be changed and rainfall totals are fine-tuned. In this case the only one of the three that looks different today than it did the past few days is the timing.
Unfortunately the update is not good news for BLINK Friday evening. A few very light, scattered showers are possible as early as 5 pm Friday, then scattered light showers are possible through evening. Rainfall totals for Friday evening should be a few hundredths of an inch, just enough for small puddles to form but far below the threshold of a drenching rain. The rain moves east of Cincinnati by noon Saturday and BLINK will be dry, but cool, Saturday and Sunday.
