3 indicted for involvement in Batavia Twp. robbery, assault and kidnapping

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Tuesday, the Clermont County Grand Jury returned indictments on three suspects for their involvement in a aggravated robbery, felonious assault and kidnapping in Batavia Township.
William Dabney, 23 was indicted on one count of aggravated robbery a felony of the first degree, one count of felonious assault, and one count of kidnapping.
Michael Paul Wright, 40, and 27-year-old Kayla Buchanan were indicted on one count of complicity to felonious assault, one count of complicity to aggravated robbery and one count of complicity to kidnapping.
According to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 25 while on patrol in Greenbrier trailer park, unites were approached by a man who appeared to have been assaulted.
The male had lacerations to his head and facial area.
He told deputies he was contacted by Buchanan, who lured him to her residence on Seton Court, claiming there was a prowler on her property. When he arrived, he found no prowler and Dabney and Wright entered the residence and began assaulting him.
Dabney restrained him to a chair and threatened hum with a firearm. He was assaulted with a hot knife while being questioned about a stolen vehicle. He said the assault lasted for four hours, deputies said.
He was transported and treated at Clermont Mercy Hospital.
A search warrant was executed at the residence and Dabney was the only suspect arrested at the time.
Wright and Buchanan remain at large.
Dabney is currently behind bars at the Clermont County Jail.
If anyone has information on the location of Wright or Buchanan, you’re asked to contact the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office at 513-732-7510.
