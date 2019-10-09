Laurel reserve officer arrested after battering and strangling wife, department says

LAUREL, Ind. (FOX19) - A Laurel reserve officer was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.
Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home on Pearl Street in Laurel on Tuesday.
When they arrived, deputies discovered the home belonged to Stetson Lones, 29, a reserve officer with the Laurel Police Department.
Through the investigation, deputies allege that Jones battered and strangled his wife.
Jones was taken into custody without incident.
He was lodged in the Franklin County Security Center where he later posted a $5,000 bond and is awaiting trial.
Jones was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and strangulation, according to the sheriff’s department.
Deputies said the victim received minor injuries.
If convicted, Jones could face up to 2.5 years in jail and up to $10,000 in fines.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department said that the Jones’ preliminary charges are for booking and bail purposes only.
Once the investigation is completed, deputies will forward their investigation to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of what, if any, formal charges will be filed against Jones.
