‘Major trauma’ at motorcycle crash in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TWP., Oh. (FOX19) - Rescue crews are on scene of a motorcycle crash in West Chester Township.
Eastbound Muhlhauser Road is shut down before Ohio 747 near Sugar Creek Packing Co. while police investigate.
A person on a motorcycle was taken to a hospital with a leg injury shortly after first responders arrived about 6:08 a.m., said Barb Wilson, a spokeswoman for West Chester Township.
Wilson said she had no further details at this point but would update us once she did.
Initial emergency dispatches indicate the motorcyclist suffered “major trauma” and has a broken femur.
FOX19 NOW will update this story as information develops.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.