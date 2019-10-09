Man rescued after falling off park cliff in Clifton Heights

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, OH. (FOX19) - Two men face trespassing charges after Cincinnati police say one of them fell off a cliff at a park and had to be rescued.
The men were found at Bellevue Park, 2191 Ohio Ave shortly after 1 a.m.
The one who fell was laying against a fence at the bottom of a cliff on Clifton Avenue, according to police.,
He was was alert and conscious when he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Police tell us the men will be charged with trespassing for being in the park after it was closed.
Their names and ages were not released.
