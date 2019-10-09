NFL upholds season-long suspension for Vontaze Burfict after appeal

NEW YORK (FOX19) - Oakland Raiders linebacker and former Bengals player Vontaze Burfict will miss the rest of the season after the NFL upheld his season-long suspension on Wednesday.
Burfict appealed the suspension following his helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle.
Per league rules, Burfict will be suspended without pay for the remainder of the season and any playoff games for “repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules.”
Burfict has now missed games due to suspension in four straight seasons, including his final three seasons with the Bengals in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
The Bengals face the “Burfict-less” Raiders in Oakland on November 17.
