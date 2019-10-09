Police investigating double shooting in Walnut Hills

October 8, 2019 at 10:32 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 10:53 PM

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating after a double shooting in Walnut Hills Tuesday night.

According to police, two people were shot in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

Police said a 16-year-old was shot in the heel and a 19-year-old was shot in the right leg.

Both suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not give details about a suspect.

No other information was immediately available.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

