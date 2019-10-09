Police investigating double shooting in Walnut Hills

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating after a double shooting in Walnut Hills Tuesday night.
According to police, two people were shot in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue around 9:45 p.m.
Police said a 16-year-old was shot in the heel and a 19-year-old was shot in the right leg.
Both suffered from non-life threatening injuries.
Police did not give details about a suspect.
No other information was immediately available.
If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
