School districts jointly win $5 million grant to launch intensive effort to prevent violence, engage communities and help students thrive

“We are thrilled to be able to collaborate with Erlanger-Elsmere Schools on this important work,” said Janice Wilkerson, Ph.D., assistant superintendent of Covington Independent Public Schools. “The Northern Kentucky Violence Prevention Pyramid Project will provide resources to enhance our student behavior support processes including training for school staff members on trauma informed practices and advanced interventions for students experiencing significant emotional or behavioral challenges. We are especially excited to work with the Kentucky Center for Restorative Justice and Community Restorative Justice - Covington to bring formal restorative justice practices into our schools and the local communities.” The grant is made possible through the collaboration of the Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services (NKCES). Since September 2010, the NKCES Grants Consortium has brought more than $50 million in federal, state, local, foundation and corporate funding into the Northern Kentucky economy in support of students in participating school districts. In the Grants Consortium, representatives of 13 school districts meet monthly to network, to share information about current grant-funded projects, to learn about new opportunities and to plan collaborative grant proposals. The Consortium also expands each school district’s capacity to fund programming to meet its own needs by providing workshops or training events for school administrators, teachers or other staff members.