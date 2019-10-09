Thief caught on camera stealing equipment from Boone Co. lawn care business

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Boone County business owner says he’s fed up after another break-in at his lawn care company was caught on camera.
Around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, workers showed up to Supreme Lawn Care and Snow Removal ready for another day on the job when they noticed a trailer that had been locked was open.
“Someone at that point we had realized had cut the lock off the the enclosed trailer, the back door and then unhooked all of the trimmers and backpack blowers and removed it," Owner Dwayne Deitz said.
The person responsible was caught on camera around 6 a.m. You can see the suspect walk into the frame where he makes his way to the trailer. Then you see the man load up and is spotted with his hands full as he’s leaving the business.
Deitz said about 60 days ago, a similar instance happened around the same time. Now, he said he’s out about $9,400 following the thefts.
“It has definitely cut down on the production, our income and the business itself," he said. “I’ve put in a ton of heartache in this business and ups and downs, but we have always kept pushing forward... not only does it affect us, it affects our customers.”
Dietz said he’s weighing all of his options to try and stop this, and if it continues, he said he’ll consider relocating his business.
“It’s hard to go out and spend $3,000, $4,000, $5,000 replacing equipment every month and continue to move forward," he said.
Dietz said officers told him the man is very well known to them and usually has weapons on him.
