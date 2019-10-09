Warming up the next few days, much colder this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Expect much better conditions for your Wednesday morning commute as fog does not look to be a major issue as it was on Tuesday morning. After a cool start we will warm to 74 degrees with sunshine on Wednesday afternoon.
We will slowly warm the next few days up to near 81 degrees by Friday, then get ready for another shot of rain and much colder air by Saturday.
Rain will develop by dawn Saturday as a cold front will push through, I expect the rain to taper by mid afternoon on Saturday. However, it will be much colder with a high only near 60 on Saturday and then dry Sunday with highs in the low 60s.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.