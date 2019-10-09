Woman charged with murder in 2018 shooting death, court docs say

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A 20-year-old woman is now charged in a February 2018 shooting death, according to court records.
Initially, Olivia Busch was charged with obstruction of justice in connection with Brenden Phillips’ murder.
Records show she was indicted Wednesday on the murder charge.
Officers were called to the 4400 block of Ammon Avenue on Feb. 16, 2018, for a report of a shooting.
First responders found Phillips’ body, but he had succumbed to his injuries.
A little over a year later, Cincinnati Police said 31-year-old Styles Hummons and 21-year-old Courtney Walters were arrested and charged in Phillips’ murder.
Busch remains in jail on the initial charge.
