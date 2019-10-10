A.J. Green practices for the first time since July 27

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals star wide receiver A.J. Green turned some heads on Thursday when he returned to the practice field for the first time since he injured his ankle on the first day of training camp on July 27.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Monday that Green would not practice this week.
Green won’t play on Sunday against the Ravens, but a return to practice leaves the door open for Green to make his season debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 20.
In a interview with Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com, Green admitted that he’s heard some of the trade rumors while rehabbing.
“I’m prepared for anything," Green told Bengals.com. "A trade’s not going to change who I am. I’m still going to play. I’m still going to be A.J.”
Green also expressed a desire to remain in Cincinnati when he said, “I want the team records. I want more Pro Bowls. I want all that."
The Bengals (0-5) face the Ravens (3-2) Sunday in Baltimore at 1 p.m.
