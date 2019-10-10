Bride, groom robbed leaving wedding reception at West Chester hotel

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - A newlywed couple had a frightening and rough start to their marriage when they were robbed leaving their reception, police say.
West Chester police say a bride and groom were leaving the Marriott Cincinnati North at 6189 Muhlhauser Road at 12:45 a.m. Saturday following their wedding reception.
The newly married couple was walking to their vehicle, police say, when a man pulled the necklaces the bride was wearing off her neck.
Police say the suspect got into a white pick-up truck driven by a second suspect and fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 or the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231. They’re also allowing anonymous tips to be submitted on their website.
