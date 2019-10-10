Cincinnati man charged with robbing NKY credit union

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - A Cincinnati man is under arrest in connection with a robbery at a Northern Kentucky credit union over the weekend.
Marvin Ratliff, 61, was taken into custody Wednesday night at the Super 8 motel on Dream Street in Florence on a robbery warrant, Erlanger police said in a news release.
Detectives received an anonymous tip naming Ratliff as a person of interest and learned Florence police were working a stolen license plate investigation from St. Elizabeth in Florence on the morning of the robbery, according to the news release.
The two investigations were quickly linked together, and detectives closely with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to gather more information on Ratliff’s residence in Cheviot, police said.
Ratliff’s slightly modified vehicle was located Wednesday night in the lot of the Super 8, and he was spotted outside, near a a vending machine, and arrested without incident, they said.
Detectives said they recovered more than $1,000 cash from Ratliff along with a trafficking amount of Fentanyl.
Ratliff also now faces additional felony charges of trafficking in controlled substance.
He is held in lieu of $250,000 cash bond at the Boone County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.