Clinton-Massie teacher and coach passes away

CLARKSVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Clinton-Massie teacher and coach Brian Mudd died Wednesday after a battle with brain cancer.
The 47-year-old Mudd was the boys golf and boys track and field coach.
Formerly he coached boys basketball.
“He continues to be an inspiration for us to battle adversity with a drive and determination that will lift the spirits of those around us,” a Friends of Clinton-Massie Facebook post reads. “Please keep his family and friends in your prayers as they work through this very difficult time.”
Mudd passed away in the presence of his friends and family at his home in Wilmington.
A Celebration of Life service will be held to celebrate Mudd’s life at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Clinton-Massie High School gymnasium.
