Deputy involved in chase that ended in crash seriously injuring woman, child

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says a chase resulted in a crash that left a woman and her child with serious injuries.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Dave Daugherty says the chase began at Cheviot and Blue Rock Road for speeding and reckless driving.
The pursuit of the vehicle was called off a short time later and the vehicle officials were after crashed at North Bend and Simpson Roads.
The vehicle was traveling 100 miles per hour, according to 911 calls by a deputy.
A deputy was involved in the crash, Daugherty says.
A woman and her child suffered ‘serious injuries,’ but their condition is unknown.
The driver was taken into custody.
Cincinnati Police Traffic and Safety Unit is on the scene assisting deputies.
The sheriff’s office plans to release more information later.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.