No scooters at BLINK, officials say; here’s how to get around

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The swarms of electric scooters that took over Cincinnati’s streets this summer are prohibited at BLINK, officials say.
BLINK-goers are permitted to ride scooters to and around the event, but dockless electric scooters will not be allowed past the festival perimeter due to concerns about pedestrian safety.
Those riding scooters to the event should note they must ride in the road, if possible using protected bike lanes. It is illegal in the city of Cincinnati to ride an electric scooter on the sidewalk.
Officials stress the festival is not a ‘drive-thru’ event, and they encourage visitors to use transit to get there.
Metro and TANK are offering park-and-ride locations, where visitors can leave their car, ride a bus into the festival, then ride back when they’re ready.
Metro’s park-and-rides will be located at Union Terminal, Area F, and Cincinnati State, Area B. Rides will cost $1.75. Riders will be dropped off inside the Riverfront Transit Center, located directly beneath the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.
TANK’s park-and-ride will be located at Northern Kentucky University, Lot E. Rides will cost $2. Riders will be dropped off at the Covington Transit Center.
The Cincinnati Bell Connector will be free after 4 p.m. during BLINK. The streetcar route follows the festival’s art installations in Cincinnati.
Riders will be asked to depart at Findlay Market on Elm Street and board again at Findlay Market on Race Street. The Brewery District stop, located outside Rhinegeist one block north of Findlay Market, will be unavailable.
TANK’s Southbank Shuttle will operate on a detoured route during BLINK for $1. The shuttle will run along Covington’s 4th Street and 5th Street before crossing the Ohio River on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge.
Visitors can discover the stories behind BLINK’s art installations with six unique guided tours courtesy of illuminating partner, ArtsWave. Tours leave every 30 minutes from each location.
Mural tours are $30. Projection mapping and art installation tours are $35. Children under 12 are free. Student and senior discounts are available.
