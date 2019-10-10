Former OTR Kroger to be demolished

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio(FOX19) - The former Kroger building on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine is set to be demolished, the Cincinnati-based grocery chain says.
Kroger says crews have already mobilized at the site of the building to begin the process of tearing down the 15,000-square-foot structure.
Officials say once the new ‘Kroger On the Rhine’ store on the corner of Court and Walnut Streets was finished, Kroger transferred ownership of their old store to the Cincinnati City Development Corp. (3CDC).
The company transferred the 60 employees that worked at the Vine Street store to the new 45,000-square-foot store that opened in September.
The new downtown Kroger is part of an 18-story mixed-use development featuring a 560-space garage and 139 apartment units, the company says. They say it made the Vine Street store unnecessary.
Kroger contracted O’Rourke Wrecking Company to demolish the building. The process is expected to last six weeks.
The Historic Conservation Board approved the demolition in June 2019.
Kroger says the plan for the space their store occupied is a 103-space surface parking lot, which is expected to open in spring 2020.
They say 3CDC will develop the parking lot so it can be build upon in the future.
The company says 3CDC’s long term plans for the space include a larger mixed-use development featuring a commercial component that will be paired with either office space or residential space.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.