If you “BLINK” you may not see a shower

All the weather models we use have rain into Downtown but some hold the rain off until after midnight. All the models also have the rainmaker well east of the city by 8 am Saturday with clear, cool weather taking over before noon. Air temperatures Friday will be in the 70s as BLINK opens and drop into the lower 60s by the time it closes. Both Saturday and Sunday will be chilly but dry. Both evenings will be in the low 50s at 7 pm and drop into the lower and middle 40s by 11pm. After the Friday-Saturday rain event the next chance of much needed rain arrives in Cincinnati Tuesday and Wednesday.