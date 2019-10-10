‘If you tell anyone about this, I’ll kill you’: Anderson teacher accused of sexually assaulting student in classroom

ANDERSON, Ohio (FOX19) - A teacher in Anderson is on paid administrative leave after he was accused of sexually assaulting a student, Forest Hills School District confirms.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says the man is a teacher at Anderson High School.
An incident report filed Sept. 25 states the teacher grabbed the victim’s right arm, unzipped her hooded sweatshirt, then tried to grab her breasts, all while in the classroom.
The victim told officials she was only wearing a bra underneath the hooded sweatshirt and the teacher was able to touch her breasts.
She says he let go of them and told her, “if you tell anyone about this, I’ll kill you.”
The victim told officials she immediately left the classroom and went to the office to report the incident.
It’s unknown if there are any witnesses.
