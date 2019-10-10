Man charged in Metro bus killing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph T. Deters announced an indictment Thursday in the August 17 murder of Neko Larkin.
The 21-year-old Larkin was riding home from work around 9 p.m. on the North Avondale Metro bus when Joshua Ervin, 30, and a still uncharged suspect fired multiple shots at each other, prosecutors say.
The shots went into the bus, striking Larkin in the head.
The Metro driver immediately drove to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Larkin was pronounced dead.
One other rider was also injured, though not seriously.
Larkin was coming home from work on the bus and nothing to do with Ervin’s gun fight, Hamilton County Assistant Chief Prosecutor Stacy DeGraffenreid explained.
“The death of innocent people in our community due to gunfire is senseless and unacceptable,” she said.
Prosecutors charged Ervin with one count of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of weapon under disability. If convicted of all charges, they say, he faces the possibility of life in prison.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.