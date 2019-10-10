Man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault, child porn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Lebanon man was sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault and child porn charges on Thursday.
In August, 35-year-old Jimmy Smith pleaded guilty to one count of rape, two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, one count of child endangering, one county of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and two counts of gross sexual imposition.
According to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell, from January through March 2019, Smith sexually abused a 4-year-old and 8-year-old at his home.
During the abuse, Smith would pose the girls and take pictures of them. On March 11, Smith sent a picture of one of the girls to an undercover detective in Texas, Fornshell said.
“This case is an example of the collaborative effort from law enforcement agencies across the country to investigate child exploitation, and to bring these abusers to justice. We’re grateful that Judge Peeler saw this horrific conduct for what it was, and imposed a very lengthy prison sentence against Smith,” Fornshell said.
Smith was also designated a Tier III sex offender.
His first eligibility for parole will be in 25 years.
