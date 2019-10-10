OTR residents say they are fed up with violence

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Residents in Over-the-Rhine say they are fed up with the violence and murders. Now, they are calling for the community to speak out.
“I’m afraid living here because bullets don’t have a name on it. I tell my kids everyday because I don’t know if I am going to get killed or if they will get killed by a stray bullet,” Rochelle Rose said.
She said she heard the bullets flying when 27-year-old Jovan Flemming was killed on Oct. 6.
Surveillance video showed him trying to get away after he had been shot.
Flemming succumbed to his injuries at UC Medical Center.
Rose said it’s time for the community to stop talking and do something about the violence.
“I believe us as a community need to come together and speak out. This is our life. We are killing each other. And I tell my daughter when you get older you are going to be dating a Caucasian guy because all the black guys are going to be gone,” she said.
According to Cincinnati police, there have been 52 homicide victims so far this year.
OTR has had four murders.
The most homicides are in West Price Hill and South Fairmount - each with six.
Rose said the young men pulling the trigger are also losing their life.
“Knowing that you are taking someone else’s life now you’re taking your own because you are going to prison. Because the police will find you. They might not find you today or tomorrow, but one day they will find you. You can’t kill somebody and get away with murder,” she said.
