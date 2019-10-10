Plane crash lands on road near Dayton, vehicle struck

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A single-engine plane crashed on a road in Montgomery County, just south of Dayton, Thursday afternoon.
The pilot was on final approach to Dayton-Wright Brothers airport around 4 p.m. when the plane lost engine power, authorities say.
The pilot tried to make a crash landing on Spring Valley Pike.
One vehicle was struck as the plane came down on the roadway.
Authorities say no serious injuries were reported to the pilot and passenger of the plane. They were taken to a hospital to be checked out.
The driver of the car declined to go to the hospital.
FAA investigators are headed to the scene.
