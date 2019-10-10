Police investigating after 2 shot, injured in Mount Healthy

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) - Mt. Healthy Police are investigating after two people were shot and injured Wednesday night.
Police said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Compton Road right outside of the AmeriStop Food Mart around 5:45 p.m.
According to police, they said they they were originally called out for a report of a man that had been shot, but through their investigation they actually learned two men had been shot.
Their age or condition is now known at this time. Police said both were transported to local hospitals.
Police have not given any details about the shooter.
“We are actively investigating every lead we got and there is an unknown assailant we haven’t caught yet," Sgt. Nick Michael said.
If have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to contact Mt. Healthy Police.
