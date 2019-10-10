Three Ohio University sororities and one fraternity involved in new hazing probe

ATHENS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio University issued cease and desist orders to three sororities and one co-ed professional business fraternity Thursday after it received allegations of hazing.
The sororities are identified in a university statement as Delta Zeta, Chi Omega and Pi Beta Phi, and the business fraternity as Pi Chi Theta.
The university also delivered investigation notices to each of the four Greek organizations.
No details of the allegations are disclosed in the statement, though the university says its police department has reviewed them and so far determined they do not constitute ‘actionable criminal activity.’
It left open the possibility of additional information emerging that could indicate crimes did occur.
The investigation comes a week after the university suspended all its fraternities following allegations of widespread hazing.
In May, the university expelled a fraternity for hazing, alcohol and drug use, and other student conduct code violations after the alleged hazing of an 18-year-old freshman who died in November.
Ohio University’s Homecoming is this weekend.
