Sheriff says she was removed from Brady List as part of lawsuit settlement

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey is disputing the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office’s explanation for then-Prosecutor Joe Deters taking her off a list of law enforcement officers accused of and found guilty of wrongdoing once she was sworn in.

McGuffey was removed from the Brady List “sometime in 2021 by former Prosecutor Joe Deters as a professional courtesy when she became Sheriff,” a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office told FOX19 NOW on Wednesday.

The Brady List is the result of a more than 50-year-old Supreme Court ruling that requires prosecutors to seek and disclose evidence to defense attorneys and the accused that is material to his or her guilt or punishment. This includes evidence about their untruthfulness; certain prior criminal convictions and evidence of bias; excessive use of force.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office keeps a lengthy and detailed list, one that currently has 158 law enforcement officers, mostly from the two largest agencies in the county: the sheriff’s office and Cincinnati police.

But Sheriff McGuffey said in a statement sent Thursday to FOX19 NOW via a spokeswoman she was removed from the Brady List as part of the late 2020 settlement of her lawsuit against the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners, sheriff’s office and her former boss, then-Sheriff Jim Neil.

“Prior to December 2018, I filed a lawsuit for unlawful termination against the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and former Sheriff Jim Neil. As that lawsuit proceeded, the former sheriff’s administration acted in concert with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, who was defending him, to place my name on the Brady list. It was obviously politically motivated, because my actions clearly did not meet the criteria of the Brady list. It was determined in federal court that I was not dishonest, nor did I ever tell a half truth.

“Clearly, the Brady list was weaponized by former Sheriff Jim Neil and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office against me. Ultimately, I prevailed in a summary judgment against all accusations in federal court by Judge Susan Dlott. As part of the settlement agreement, I insisted that my name be removed from the Brady list as there was no merit for it to appear on the list. I was expressly told by my attorney that that was part of the settlement agreement with former Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Approximately two months after taking office, I was rightly removed from the Brady list.

“I was notified by Joe Deters via phone call that I was removed from the list, per the settlement.”

The sheriff’s spokeswoman, Kyla Woods, added a line the sheriff’s statement: “Sheriff McGuffey is currently consulting with her former attorney about this matter.”

Later Thursday, Woods sent us what she wrote was a“clarification” to a portion of the sheriff’s statement:

“As agreed upon in the negotiations of the settlement agreement, I insisted that my name be removed from the Brady list as there was no merit for it to appear on the list. I was expressly told by my attorney that that was agreed upon with former Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.”

Deters declined to comment Thursday, as he did on Wednesday when he told us: “I cannot because of my current position in government.”

The spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office, Amy Clausing, rebutted the sheriff’s statement in a new one to FOX19 NOW:

“Sheriff McGuffey was added to the Brady list when this office became aware of two incidents that would place any officer on the Brady list.

“The terms of the civil agreement are in writing and are a matter of public record. Her removal from the Brady list was in no way related to or required by the settlement agreement in her civil matter.

“This office does not, and will never, weaponize the Brady list against any law enforcement officer. To assert otherwise is offensive.

“The truth is, as it stands today, there are two instances relating to Sheriff McGuffey that would still have to be disclosed to the defense if she were to ever be a witness. That is a fact – whether her name appears on the list or not.”

No other law enforcement officer has been removed from Hamilton County’s Brady List in at least the past five years, county records show. Removal is not totally unprecedented, however, the prosecutor’s spokeswoman has said.

“For a period of time, we had a policy of removing officers after 10 years. At some point that policy was changed and officers are no longer automatically removed after 10 years,” Clausing said Wednesday.

The county is still obligated to inform defendants of Brady-related information about the sheriff despite her removal from the list.

“If Sheriff McGuffey was ever a witness in a case, the two infractions that placed her on the Brady list would be disclosed to the defense,” Clausing has said.

McGuffey started working for the sheriff’s department in 1983 and worked her way up to major in charge of the county jail until she was fired in 2017.

She sued in 2018, alleging her termination was a result of being a whistleblower who exposed excessive use of force by the sheriff’s deputies and corrections officers. She also has contended some within the department didn’t like the fact she was an openly gay woman.

McGuffey first appears on the Brady List in February 2019, for a 2010 charge by Covington police of “Disorderly Conduct, Public Intox.” and a second, 2017 incident of “Dishonesty” during an internal investigation, according to copies of the list the prosecutor’s office recently provided in response to a FOX19 NOW public record request.

Before McGuffey was added, the list had 48 names.

The next time the list was printed, in February 2019 with her on it, the names more than doubled to 111. McGuffey was listed as #76 and #109.

McGuffey ran against her former boss, then-Sheriff Jim Neil, and beat him in the Democratic primary in March 2020 and then defeated the Republican candidate, Bruce Hoffbauer, in the November 2020 general election.

Days before she was sworn into office, McGuffey settled the lawsuit with the county and it never went to trial.

The tentative settlement that county commissioners adopted on Dec. 29, 2020, says:

“By executing and abiding by this Agreement, neither party admits to liability or fault or any allegation made by the other. Rather, this Settlement Agreement and Mutual Release is solely intended as a mutual decision to resolve contested issues and may not be used against any party for any purpose other than to enforce provisions which are contained in this Settlement Agreement and Mutual Release.”

The sheriff’s name appeared on the Brady List for the last time in October 2020. It was not on the next printed version in February 2021 and has remained off, prosecutor’s records show

Neil said Thursday that Sheriff McGuffey’s account “is her account. She was found to be dishonest in the past. She was put on the Brady List for being dishonest. She was put on the Brady List for being arrested in Covington so it’s up to you. Who do you believe?

“All I know is all this happened in 2017. What does it have to do with the general election in 2020? This all happened one year into my second term. When did Charmaine decide run? She is apparently making it out to be. It was the furthest thing from my mind. If there’s any dirty politics, it’s coming from her camp, not mine.”

He said she was investigated by the internal investigations section in 2017 and internal investigators sustained a complaint against her for creating a hostile work environment and found her to have been dishonest in her responses during the investigation.

The then-chief deputy recommended Neil fire her but Neil said Thursday he offered her a position in the sheriff’s administration in lieu of termination that would take her out of the chain of command but still keep her as the program coordinator in the county jail.

“I had to take her out of the chain of command because she was being a bully. But I wanted to be fair about this,” he said. “She was my hand-picked major to run the jail. She meant something to me. I offered her another position I thought she would be very successful in. I gave her 30 days to determine if she wanted the position and she never showed up to work so she actually terminated herself, really,” he said.

The internal investigation report was turned over to the prosecutor’s office as part of normal procedure and prosecutors, not Neil, decided to put her on the Brady List, he said.

Neil said he had no control over whether she was placed on the Brady list for the 2010 charge in Covington because he was not sheriff then. He said he was not sure if the prior administration did, he was not privileged to that communication at that time.

“Whatever happened in Covington, I was a sheriff’s lieutenant back then in 2010, I was not the sheriff,” he said. “I can’t answer why she wasn’t on the Brady List before because I wasn’t the sheriff then. Maybe the prosecutor’s office can answer that question, why they waited so long.”

Clausing said in 2015, the prosecutor’s office reviewed with their law enforcement partners the requirements of Brady and requested they audit their personnel files to ensure prosecutors were aware of all potential Brady issues with officers.

“At that time, the Sheriff’s Department returned a list with numerous deputies having Internal Affairs determinations that they had been convicted of a crime – including Sheriff McGuffey’s 2010 conviction of disorderly conduct, she said Thursday.

“We had an internal discussion about whether the findings were sufficient to add an officer to the Brady list and requested the sheriff’s office send over underlying documentation of the convictions. When we did not receive those underlying documents, we had further internal discussions about what constitutes something that must be disclosed. It was ultimately decided that it was best to be overly transparent in this situation and the determination was made to add them all to the Brady list. This is why you see a large increase in names on the list for the list published in February of 2019.

“This background information as to why the Sheriff was added to the list was relayed to Sheriff McGuffey’s civil attorney in 2019,” Clausing said.

Phil Cummings, assistant division chief of the appellate division, has been responsible for maintaining the list for years and continues to this day.

Cummings testified at length during a January 2019 Cincinnati police arbitration hearing that once officers are on the list, they are not taken off, even if the original accusation was thrown out or overturned.

The prosecutor’s office would add that new information to the officer’s mention on the list because defense attorneys are entitled to it, according to a copy of the transcript.

A city attorney asked him: “I think you described it to me before as you just cannot un-remove that?”

Cummings responded: “That’s correct. That’s correct. Unfortunately, I understand the officer’s position, I understand how frustrating that would be for them, but we have to be guided by the due process.”

