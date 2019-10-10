Have officers patrolling your neighborhood been convicted of crimes, lied on job?

“Michael Trout was placed on administrative leave on June 4, 2019 for matters completely unrelated to the Pike County investigation that took place in April of 2016. As the special prosecutor confirmed in court last week, Trout was not a grand jury witness in the Wagner cases. Trout, then an agent, served as an investigator on the case, but was placed on administrative leave in his current position as a supervisor. Over thirty law enforcement agencies inside Ohio and nearly two dozen law enforcement agencies from 10 different states, along with federal partners and Canadian authorities assisted with the Pike County investigation – a review of the agent’s work in a different role after the investigation completed has no bearing on the pending cases brought against the Wagner family.”