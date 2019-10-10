Warming the next two days, before big weekend cool down

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Our warming trend will continue on your Thursday, after the chance for some patchy fog near the river Thursday morning, expect sunshine and a high of 79 degrees during the afternoon.The forecast into the weekend has a slight change as the timing of our cold front has moved up slightly.
This means rain chances will kick in little earlier bringing rain and possible thunder late Friday night into early Saturday morning.
Our first sign of light showers could arrive as early as late Friday evening before they pick up on the overnight. After a high of 81 degrees on Friday, look for a free fall as temperatures will only reach 59 degrees on Saturday afternoon. We do stay dry Saturday afternoon and on Sunday with highs Sunday in the low 60s.
