WATCH LIVE: BLINK kicks off with the Future City Spectacular Parade

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - BLINK is here at last. It’s kicking off Thursday night with the Future City Spectacular Parade.
At 30 city blocks and with 96 unique installations, BLINK promises to be the largest event of its kind in the country, drawing more than 1 million people to the urban core.
Running 7-11 p.m., Oct. 10-13, BLINK is a festival event based in Over-the-Rhine, Downtown Cincinnati and Covington featuring murals, light-based sculptures, projection mapping and interactive art.
It’s also free.
