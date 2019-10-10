West Chester quadruple homicide suspect returns to court

HAMILTON, Oh. (FOX19) - The man charged with killing four family members in their West Chester apartment earlier this year is expected to return to court Thursday.
Gurpreet Singh, 37, is scheduled to appear in Butler County Common Pleas Court to either enter a plea or his trial date will be set, court records show.
With specifications of using a firearm and killing two or more persons, Singh could face the death penalty if convicted.
He initially made the 911 call reporting the deaths of his family members. Gurpreet was questioned as a witness to what occurred, but never taken into custody the night of the murders.
Shalinder Kaur was Singh’s wife.
All but one of the victims were shot in the head.
Singh was returned to Butler County following his July 2 arrest in Connecticut.
He has pleaded not guilty and is held without bond at the county jail.
