Concern over violence grows in Mt. Healthy after several shootings

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) - People in Mt. Healthy are concerned after several shootings in one area, and some are pointing fingers at a bar.
On Wednesday, two people were shot outside of Take a Shot bar and pool hall.
While police and the bar owner disagree on the cause of violence, both say they want it to stop.
Sargeant Nick Michael says this is the third shooting near the bar this year.
“That Take a Shot Bar, this is it’s first year it’s been here and this is the year we’ve had an escalated amount of shootings occurring,” he said.
Jael Abernathy owns the bar on Compton Road. He says his business is not causing the shootings.
“It had nothing to do with the bar at all,” he said. “My response is that that is the answer that people can come up with because they can not name the individuals who are actually carrying out the violence.”
However, Sgt. Michael says the bar and other nearby businesses could stop the problem by having a better relationship with police.
“They’re not calling as much as they could when there’s incidents going on,” he said. “We would like to see more corporation from them.”
Abernathy says his business is already doing that.
“Anything they’ve needed from me, I’ve complied 100 percent... I’m just a regular human being trying to live the American Dream. I would like the violence to stop,” he said.
If you have any information on the shootings, call the Mount Healthy Police Department: 513-728-3183, or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.