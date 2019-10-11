1 dead in Butler County crash

MADISON TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - One person is dead in a crash in Butler County Thursday night, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
First responders were called to Middletown Germantown Road and Keister Road about 9 p.m. Thursday, dispatchers said.
They received a report at least one person was trapped in a vehicle and was critically hurt and unresponsive, they said.
Three ambulances went to the scene and then Care Flight flew one person to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, according to the sheriff’s office.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, dispatchers tell us.
Deputies cleared the scene just before 11 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.