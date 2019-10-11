Deer rescued from pool in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A small buck needed rescuing early Friday morning after it fell into a pool in Springfield Township.
The buck was out for an early jaunt when it strayed onto the cover of a backyard pool at 1500 Covered Bridge Road. The cover collapsed and the buck plunged into water.
The homeowners woke to find the buck tangled and struggling.
With help from the SPCA, they cut away the cover and lowered the water level, upon which the deer extricated itself from the pool and promptly ran away.
SPCA officials on the scene said it was the fourth deer they’ve rescued from a pool in recent weeks, but stopped short of calling the trend an epidemic.
