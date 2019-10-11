Drugs, alcohol suspected in Fairfield pond crash that killed father, daughter

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, marijuana and other drugs and driving recklessly before he drove his truck into a pond on Sept. 30, according to a traffic report.
The driver, 35-year-old Morance Harrison and his 6-year-old daughter Nena Harrison died.
The coroner’s office listed their cause of death as accidental drowning.
According to the report, Harrison was driving recklessly on a golf course near the Villages of Wildwood Apartments when he lost control of his truck and drove it into the pond.
The report also states he pulled his 4-year-old son out of water and got back into the pond in an attempt to save his daughter.
Donte Laskey, 10, was riding his bike in the area and says he heard the little girl screaming and called 911.
“'Daddy, daddy, the car is sinking,'" he said.
Laskey’s friend, 13-year-old Kai Krummen, said he watched Morance go under water several times.
“He kept coming up and down for breaths and he just didn’t come back up and so we knew he either got caught up on something or just wouldn’t come back," he said.
Krummen said he could hear the girl telling her dad she loved him.
“She was saying, ‘I love you daddy and everything in my life’ after the dad went under. She was just floating on her back," he said.
The bodies were recovered from the water and taken to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
The incident remains under investigation.
