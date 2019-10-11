Fairfield City Schools students are working together to lead the fight against cancer

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - In the past, Fairfield Freshman School has raised money for the American Cancer Society, but this year they raised money for two-year-old Oliver Bibee who was diagnosed with pediatric cancer.
Friday morning the school hosted a carnival that included games, raffles, face painting, a bake sale, and sold t-shirts. All the money raised goes to the Bibee family to help with medical expenses.
Oliver was diagnosed with a form of pediatric cancer called neuroblastoma at just 11-months-old.
He has had 8 rounds of chemo and major surgery to remove a tumor along his spine.
The Tumor unfortunately is still growing and the family says Cincinnati Children’s Hospital has exhausted their treatment options.
Oliver has qualified through for a clinical study in Michigan where he can receive further treatment.
Health and Physical Science classes at the school have also spent time researching cancer types and treatments to make a difference in the community by educating others and raising awareness.
A GoFundMe was set up to help the family pay for their medical expenses.
