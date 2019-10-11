Friday rain chances before a much cooler weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Much cooler air and rain on the way as we work into your weekend. Our front is moving a little bit quicker so I have moved the rain chance up which includes the chance for some rain or thunder on your Friday.
It won’t be a washout but scattered rain or thunder late Friday morning into early Friday afternoon possible with scattered shower chances into the evening.
Daytime temperatures will reach near 80 for a high.Rain chances will taper by early Saturday morning setting up a chilly but dry Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.
We stay dry Sunday and Monday with temperatures in the low to mid 60s before rain returns for the middle part of next week.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.