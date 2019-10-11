2 juveniles arrested after woman killed by tree in Hocking Hills

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Authorities with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) announced the arrests of two juveniles who were allegedly involved in the death of a woman at Hocking Hills State Park.
Victoria Schafer, 44, was killed on Sept. 2 when part of a tree fell on her.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators later found evidence the tree did not fall naturally.
The juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody by ODNR on charges of reckless homicide.
ODNR began investigating the two individuals after receiving information about their alleged involvement in Schafer’s death.
“I appreciate the public’s valuable contributions to this case and the perseverance and determination of the investigators,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said.
The teenagers are being held at the juvenile detention center in Lancaster.
Because of their ages, ODNR is not releasing the names of the suspects.
