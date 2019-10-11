’Lighting The Way Fore All’ charity event happening in West Chester

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The third annual Lighting The Way Fore All event at Top Golf In West Chester is scheduled for Sunday.
Organizers say everyone is invited to support children and families impacted by Chiari all across the community.
Chiari is a rare condition in which the brain tissue extends into the spinal canal.
The event is organized by Chiari CARES. Their goal is to raise $50,000 and donate that money to the neurosurgery department at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
They plan on buying tablets for the patients to help keep their mind off things while in the hospital.
The event is Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and it is recommended that you pre-register, but you can also walk up and join.
There will be a buffet, along with drinks and three hours of golf.
You can find more information on the organization’s website or on the event’s website.
