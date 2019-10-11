Local club, city leaders announce fundraising efforts to build statue honoring Marian Spencer

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Woman’s City Club announced fundraising efforts to build a statue honoring a Cincinnati trailblazer.
The statue will be of Marian Spencer and will be the first Cincinnati statue to honor a woman.
The club, along with David Mann and Denise Driehaus, plan to hold a news conference to discuss the project Friday.
The group will unveil the artist’s statue rendering as well as a model of the statue, give a location for where it will be placed, and feature remarks from the group.
The Woman’s City Club says though Cincinnati has a number of statues that honor politicians, military leaders, and educators, none honor a woman.
They contend that there are female statues like the Germania statue that adorns the former German Mutual Fire Insurance Company downtown, or the Genius of Water, or the Tyler-Davidson Fountain, but none that honor an actual woman.
They believe local Civil Rights icon Marian Spencer is the right person to be the first woman honored with a statue in the city.
The club says her accomplishments include: spearheading the integration of Coney Island, fighting to open the University of Cincinnati dormitories to Black students, and her election as the first African American woman on Cincinnati City Council.
