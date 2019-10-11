Metro adds third park-and-ride location for BLINK

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Metro has added a third park-and-ride location for BLINK, giving festival-goers another way to get downtown for what promises to be largest event of its kind in the nation.
Riders can now park at the lots on either side of Highland Avenue immediately north of William Howard Taft Road in Corryville.
The addresses are 2623-2699 Burnet Avenue and 250 William Howard Taft Road.
Riders will then take the Route 45 bus traveling toward downtown. The bus will let out at the Riverfront Transit Center, located directly beneath the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.
Buses will run every 15-20 minutes. Bus fare is $1.75.
Park-and-rides are also offered through Metro at Union Terminal, Area F, and Cincinnati State, Area B.
The park-and-ride service will run 6:30-11:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
TANK is offering a Northern Kentucky park-and-ride at Northern Kentucky University, Lot E. TANK riders will be dropped off at the Covington Transit Center.
Officials stress the festival is not a ‘drive-thru’ event, and they encourage visitors to use transit, carpools, or rideshares to get there.
