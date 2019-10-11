Northern Kentucky’s I-75 traffic safety blitz continues Columbus Day weekend

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - Starting Friday, Oct. 11, police officers will begin a crash reduction campaign focusing on seatbelt use, the first special campaign in a year-long highway safety enforcement effort.
This campaign will run through Monday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.
Officers from various local and state police departments will be patrolling the I-75 corridor in Kenton County—that is, from the I-275 interchange in Erlanger to the Ohio River in Covington.
The weekend’s goal is reduce crashes and prevent injuries by reminding drivers of the importance of seat-belt use and safe driving practices. Officers will pull over and ticket drivers or passengers caught unbuckled.
Then, on Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., officers will perform a traffic enforcement blitz, issuing citations for offenses such as speeding, lane-restriction violations, failure to move over for an emergency vehicle, reckless driving, tailgating, distracted driving, driving with a suspended license, and more.
Commercial vehicle enforcement officers will be conducting commercial vehicle inspections during the blitz as well.
Monday’s blitz will be the second traffic enforcement blitz of the year-long safety effort. The first, which ran Oct. 1, saw 281 citations issued.
Of those 281 citations, 88 were issued for speeding, 20 for failure to move for an emergency vehicle, 10 for reckless driving, 9 for tailgating, 11 for not wearing a seatbelt, 9 for texting, 42 for driving without insurance, and 7 for failure to signal.
The year-long effort is paid for by a federal highway traffic safety grant. It aims to reduce the number of traffic crashes and deaths occurring on the I-75 corridor by visibly increasing the enforcement of traffic laws.
The current timeframe is especially dangerous for drivers. According to the NHTSA, which breaks up the country into 10 regions for reporting purposes, from 2013-2017 there were 859 fatal crashes between Oct. 1-15 in Kentucky’s region.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.