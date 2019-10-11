Ohio girl nearly hit by car on sidewalk as she gets off school bus

BEDFORD, Ohio (WEWS/CNN) - Some scary moments for an Ohio fifth-grader as she got off her school bus.
The driver screamed at her to get back inside just as a driver blew past the bus... on the sidewalk... nearly hitting the girl.
“I actually came in and started crying because I knew that what could have happened didn’t happen if my bus driver didn’t call me back in,” Emma said.
“Thinking about it is one thing, but actually seeing it happen and realizing what could have happened to her,” Emma’s mother, Carol Davison, said.
Davison is furious but mostly relieved it wasn’t worse.
"If her bus driver hadn’t had the foresight to yell and be paying attention, we would have a different situation today, Davison said.
Authorities say they cited 39-year-old Lonnie Tolle for reckless operation.
They say he told them his brakes weren’t working, but they don’t buy it.
“He was able to get the car home safely and park the car safely so there’s no credence that he didn’t have brakes,” Rick Suts, Deputy Chief of the Bedford Police Department, said.
Davison says she hopes this is a lesson to Tolle and other drivers.
“Just be cautious of other people’s kids. They might not be your own, but they’re somebody’s, somebody loves them and wants them to be around,” she said.
In Ohio, if you pass a school bus while its stop lights are flashing, you could face fines, have points added to your license, or your license could be suspended.
