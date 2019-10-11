Ohio University Marching Band accused of hazing, ordered to stop all band activities

Hazing is not tolerated at Ohio University within our sororities and fraternities, our athletic teams, sports clubs, registered student organizations, groups or anywhere else. We know that it can be difficult for students to recognize hazing and even harder to feel empowered to report such acts, and we appreciate the individuals who have come forward. It is important for all Ohio University community members to know that we value all of our students. We are here to help our students learn and grow so that they become responsible community members and leaders. We will never waiver in that commitment."