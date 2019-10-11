Ohio University Marching Band accused of hazing, ordered to stop all band activities

ATHENS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio University ordered the OU Marching 110 to stop all band-related activities Friday while they investigate hazing complaints.
The accusations of hazing in the marching band come a day after the university announced the suspension Thursday of three sororities and one co-ed professional business fraternity for hazing allegations.
This latest hazing allegation also comes a week after OU suspended all its fraternities following allegations of widespread hazing.
The university says they received the hazing report Wednesday.
They say the Office of Community Standards and Student Responsibility is investigating the report and the band was issued an administrative directive to immediately stop all non-academic group activities.
During the investigation, the band members are allowed to continue university sanctioned activities, including public performances at athletic events and participate in the homecoming parade, which are part of their required curriculum.
The university released a statement that read in part:
“The University is working to expedite the investigatory process into all recent allegations of hazing that have been reported over the past month. Regarding the suspension of the University’s 15 Interfraternity Council (IFC) organizations, an action plan for reinstatement is underway for all chapters not currently under a Cease and Desist order from CSSR. Those chapters have been given permission to hold planning meetings and must submit their reinstatement plans by Wednesday, October 16 for University approval. Chapter advisors are encouraged to assist their chapters with this process.
Additionally, the Division of Student Affairs is currently developing a website for all student organizations and groups that are in good standing, which will be posted online soon. Updates related to any violations of the Student Code of Conduct(opens in a new window) tied to student organizations and groups will also be posted on that site moving forward.
Hazing is not tolerated at Ohio University within our sororities and fraternities, our athletic teams, sports clubs, registered student organizations, groups or anywhere else. We know that it can be difficult for students to recognize hazing and even harder to feel empowered to report such acts, and we appreciate the individuals who have come forward. It is important for all Ohio University community members to know that we value all of our students. We are here to help our students learn and grow so that they become responsible community members and leaders. We will never waiver in that commitment."
