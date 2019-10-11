Police investigate threat made against Beechwood Independent Schools

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Beechwood Independent Schools received a threat via Facebook Messenger Thursday night, says Fort Mitchell Chief of Police Col. Andrew Schierberg.
Immediately upon seeing the threat, Beechwood staff notified the Fort Mitchell Police Department. An investigation ensued, and within a few hours police had discovered the location of the individual who sent the threat.
With help from the Fort Wright Police Department, Fort Mitchell police officers located Thomas Lommel, 19, at his home in Fort Wright. They arrested Lommel and charged him with making terroristic threats in the second degree.
Officers did not find weapons at Lommel’s residence, nor any sign he had the ability to carry out his threat.
Lommel is currently at the Kenton County Jail.
The threat occurred during Beechwood’s fall break.
“Neither Beechwood Independent School District nor the Fort Mitchell Police Department have concerns for the ongoing safety of the campus resulting from this threat,” Schierberg said.
The threat comes two months after Beechwood Independent Schools were closed due to a threatening message found on a bathroom wall.
